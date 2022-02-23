Former NHLer Sean Avery Ending Retirement to Play for ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears

Scott Audette/NHLI via Getty Images

The ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears announced Wednesday they've signed former NHL forward Sean Avery to a standard player contract.

Avery, 41, played 10 NHL seasons as a member of the Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers and Dallas Stars prior to his retirement in March 2012.

The Canadian winger recorded more than six times as many penalty minutes (1,533) as points (247) during his NHL career, including two seasons with the Kings where he led the league in PIMs (2003-04 and 2004-05).

Avery became more known for controversial moments rather than his statistical production. That includes a six-game suspension in 2008 for referring to his ex-girlfriends who dated other NHL players as "sloppy seconds" in a comment to reporters.

"It was a bad attempt to build excitement for the game," he said at the time. "But I am now acutely aware of how hurtful my actions were."

In early February, Avery explained on the Blackballed with James DiFiore podcast (via Tim Tucker of MarkerZone) he wanted to make an NHL comeback with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

"That's the team I want to play for. That's the best team. It's the best state to live in, and I can wear my f--king Make America Great hats in interviews," he said, referring to his support for former President Donald Trump.

Avery said on the podcast he'll use the remainder of this season to prepare for an NHL training camp ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

His chances of making an NHL roster next season are near-zero for a variety of reasons, including his past comments, his age and the diminishing role of enforcers in the league.

The Solar Bears' announcement noted Avery will begin his tenure on the reserve list and the team didn't provide a timetable for his debut.

Orlando's regular-season schedule runs through April 16.