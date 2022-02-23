Duke's Paolo Banchero to Be Featured in NBA 2K22 Season 5: 'Power Within'

AP Photo/Gerry Broome

Paolo Banchero will be the first collegiate player featured in an NBA 2K season in the newest launch of NBA 2K22.

"Season 5: Power Within" is headlined by Kevin Durant, Rui Hachimura and Banchero, the latter entering MyTeam mode with a 95 overall rating.

The forward is in his first season at Duke, averaging 16.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game. Banchero has been a go-to option for a 23-4 squad that is considered a top contender for a national title, while he also has a bright future at the professional level.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman lists the 6'10" player as the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2022 draft class.

Gamers can get an early look at the "future NBA superstar" even before he reaches the league.