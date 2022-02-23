AJ Styles WWE Contract Rumors; Pat McAfee, Eric Bischoff Talk Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe and All Elite Wrestling.

Styles Reportedly Gets Big Money, Perks in New WWE Deal

AJ Styles is reportedly sticking with WWE for the foreseeable future, and he'll receive significant compensation to do so.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Michael Perry of Ringside News), Styles' WWE contract was set to expire in the spring or summer, but he recently signed a new deal that is expected to pay him over $3 million per year.

Fightful also reported that Styles will receive some additional perks as part of the contract, including extra bus travel accommodations.

WWE reportedly moved quickly to re-sign Styles before he could hit free agency and speak with other companies, and The Phenomenal One is "very happy" in WWE.

While Fightful was unsure of the length of Styles' new contract, Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Mitch Waddon of Cultaholic) in January that it was either a three- or five-year deal.

Styles is 44 years old, meaning his new contract could conceivably take him to the end of his in-ring career.

Although Styles hasn't made any definitive statements regarding when he wants to retire, he has remained loyal to WWE publicly.

In 2019, Styles said he would like to retire as part of WWE. Then, in January, the veteran said he would like to potentially work with young wrestlers at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, once he retires.

At over $3 million per year, Styles is likely one of the highest-paid performers on WWE's roster, which speaks to how WWE chairman Vince McMahon views him.

Styles has achieved more than most likely expected when he signed with WWE in 2016 after stints with Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, including holding the WWE Championship twice.

AJ is back on his own again after teaming with Omos for several months, and WWE may be ramping up for a Styles vs. Edge dream match at WrestleMania 38.

Pat McAfee Gives Troll Response to Rhodes Leaving AEW

SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee joked about Cody Rhodes leaving AEW and possibly signing with WWE on his show Tuesday.

During the Pat McAfee Show (h/t WrestlingInc's Eric Mutter), McAfee ran down Rhodes before revealing that he would be excited to see Cody come back to WWE:

"I guess Cody Rhodes is coming to WWE. I guess. Who cares dude? Him and his little friends started something, it was terrible. We actually went head to head on Wednesday, we beat them a couple different times. Who cares dude? To hell with Cody Rhodes. Now people are going to think I'm starting an angle with Cody Rhodes. ...

"I'm actually pretty pumped if Cody's coming back. Obviously a massive name in sports entertainment. If he's coming to Smackdown, I'm excited about it. Cody Rhodes is going to be cool, though, in WWE."

McAfee alluded to his previous appearances on NXT and the fact that NXT and AEW used to go head-to-head on Wednesday nights.

AEW Dynamite won the ratings battle most of the time, and NXT eventually moved to Tuesdays before transitioning to NXT 2.0, which puts a bigger spotlight on younger and less-experienced performers.

AEW, Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes all released statements last week, making it official that Cody and Brandi were leaving the company after helping found it in 2019.

Cody's announcement came as something of a shock to wrestling fans since he was among the promotion's top stars as a three-time TNT champion, and he was also an executive vice president behind the scenes.

No official announcement has been made regarding Cody's next step in wrestling, but PWTorch's Wade Keller (h/t WrestlingInc's Sai Mohan) reported Rhodes is WWE bound and in line for a "big push."

Keller also reported that Rhodes will appear at WrestleMania 38, whether it be for his debut appearance or a major match.

McAfee was likely joking around and looking to make some headlines by discussing a hot topic like he often does, but an angle between McAfee and Rhodes would likely do big business for WWE if Cody does indeed return to the fold.

Bischoff Not Surprised Rhodes Decided to Leave AEW

While Cody's AEW departure was among the most shocking pieces of wrestling news in recent memory for most, former WCW president Eric Bischoff wasn't surprised.

Speaking about the topic on his 83 Weeks podcast (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Bischoff gave his take on Rhodes leaving the company he helped found:

"I'm not surprised—not nearly as surprised as everybody else is, and it's not because I have any inside information or speak to Cody. Cody and I text back and forth every couple of months maybe. Look, I was more surprised that Cody left WWE.

"Let's think about that for a minute. You're 30 years old and on the biggest stage in the world in your particular industry. Yeah, you might be saddled with a character or gimmick you don't like, but guess what? You're making damn good money that you could probably retire on in five to 10 years if you're smart. But he was willing to walk away from that because he wasn't satisfied. It reminded me of his dad."

Cody left WWE in 2016, ending a decade-long run with the company. He held the Intercontinental and Tag Team Championships, but he never ascended to the role of being a top guy.

He was also stuck with a Stardust gimmick that he played well but capped where he could go on the card and what he could accomplish.

Upon leaving WWE, Rhodes established himself as a main-event player in Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling, and he was an important part of New Japan Pro-Wrestling as well.

He also helped change the business by ushering in AEW and helping form a second major company to provide an alternative to WWE for the first time since WCW folded in 2001.

Still, something apparently left Rhodes unsatisfied in AEW, whether it be money, creative control or something else.

Cody figures to have even less creative control if he goes to WWE, but it is still the top of the mountain as far as wrestling promotions go, and if he can be one of WWE's top stars, he will gain more popularity and attention than ever before.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: profanity).