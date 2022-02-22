WWE Rumors: AJ Styles Signs New 'Big Money' Contract to Stay with Company

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

AJ Styles reportedly signed another new contract with WWE recently that will result in him being compensated handsomely.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, a recent report on Wrestling Observer Radio is accurate, and Styles signed a "big money deal."

In January, Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Mitch Waddon of Cultaholic) that Styles signed a contract replacing the three-year deal he had reportedly signed with WWE in 2019.

No monetary terms were given, but Meltzer said the contract was for either three or five years in length.

Meltzer added that while other companies made "good money overtures" toward Styles, The Phenomenal One "was not interested" in leaving WWE.

The 44-year-old Styles initially signed with WWE in 2016 after a long run with Impact Wrestling and a short stint in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

There was some skepticism regarding whether he would reach the top of WWE because of his size and the fact that he was a star built outside the promotion's confines, but chairman Vince McMahon clearly saw something special in the veteran.

Since signing with WWE, Styles has become a two-time WWE champion, three-time United States champion, one-time Intercontinental champion and one-time Raw Tag Team champion.

Underscoring his importance to the company is the fact that he has had WrestleMania singles matches against the likes of Chris Jericho, Shane McMahon, Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton and The Undertaker.

On Monday night's episode of Raw, Edge teased a potential match against Styles at WrestleMania 38 in April by using the word "phenomenal."

Styles has been steadfast in his assertion that he is now a WWE guy through and through, and he has given no indication that he plans to go elsewhere at any point.

In 2019, Styles said his intention is to retire with WWE. He also said in January that he has some interest in working at the WWE Performance Center and training young wrestlers once his in-ring career is over.

Styles is still on top of his game, but at the age of 44, it is possible that a three- or five-year deal with WWE could take him to the end of his career.

Until then, there is plenty left for him to accomplish, and a WrestleMania match against Edge would likely be a huge tick off the bucket list for both Superstars.

