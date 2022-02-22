Georgia Football Recruit E.J. Lightsey Stable After Being Shot Multiple Times

Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

E.J. Lightsey, a Georgia football commit, is in stable condition after being shot Monday in his hometown of Fitzgerald, Georgia.

Fitzgerald Police Chief William Smallwood Jr. told Mark Schlabach of ESPN that Lightsey was shot multiple times in a park around 6:30 p.m. ET.

"[Lightsey] was picked up and taken to the hospital," Smallwood said. "After that, I can't tell you exactly what happened because we've got so many different stories and versions of it. We're trying to piece it together right now."

Lightsey was shot in his back and shoulder but is expected to make a full recovery. Smallwood said the shooting appears gang-related, but no arrests have been made.

Lightsey signed with Georgia earlier this month after leading Fitzgerald High School to a state championship in 2021. He was considered the No. 47 linebacker and 49th-best player in the state of Georgia by 247Sports.