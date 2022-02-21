WVU Commit Raheim Jeter Injured in 'Road Rage' Shooting, Will Undergo Surgery on Leg

George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

West Virginia quarterback recruit Raheim Jeter's mother, Latresha Hughes, said he was shot during a "road rage incident," but Jeter said he is "doing well and recovering," per Chris Anderson of 247Sports.

Anderson noted that Hughes posted the following message on Facebook:

"[Good morning good morning]!! Some may know, some may not my son Raheim Jeter was involved in a road rage incident on Friday 2/18/2022. He was shot in his left leg and will be having surgery soon. I'm asking that everybody keep us in your prayers. I can't say much about the incident because I don't know everything, but I will say my God is awesome! Thanks to everyone who reached out and continue to pray for him."

Jeter is a 3-star prospect in the class of 2023, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Anderson checked records around Spartanburg, South Carolina, and noted a juvenile was shot around 1:15 p.m. ET on Friday afternoon.

Jeter joined West Virginia's 2023 class in December after he threw for 2,979 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions as a junior. He selected the Mountaineers over Kentucky, Auburn, Charlotte, Georgia, Memphis, Missouri, Temple and Virginia Tech.

He is the No. 593 overall player, No. 35 quarterback and No. 7 player from the state of South Carolina in the 2023 class in 247Sports' composite rankings.

West Virginia was 6-7 during the 2021 campaign.