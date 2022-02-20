Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither Beat Team Robinson in 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl

Brandon Wade/AP Images for NFL

Team Gaither is the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl champion.

Team Gaither defeated Team Robinson 22-6 in Saturday's game at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. The game served as an all-star showcase for draft-eligible players from historically Black colleges and universities.

The event's website provided a full list of players, and the teams were named after former Florida A&M head coach Jake Gaither and former Grambling State head coach Eddie Robinson.

Team Robinson had players from the Southwestern Athletic Conference and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association, while Team Gaither featured players from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association.

Everyone on the field Saturday has dreams of playing in the NFL, so it was only fitting one of the league's best was part of the festivities. Patrick Mahomes was an honorary guest and one of the captains for the coin toss, and Charles Goldman of Yahoo Sports noted his foundation was one of the primary supporters for the event.

He also spoke about being involved in the Legacy Bowl with NFL Network:

The defenses set the tone in the early going with defensive lineman Loren Young of Langston University notching multiple sacks for Team Robinson. However, Team Gaither got on the scoreboard first when Calil Wilkins of Bowie State University cut across the middle and found the end zone.

Team Gaither kept it rolling by forcing a turnover before Southern University's Marquis McClain broke free for a long pass and quarterback Juwan Carter of Norfolk State scored a touchdown with a draw.

While Team Robinson got on the board, Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom responded by taking over with his legs and arm. He fittingly gave Team Gaither some more breathing room with a touchdown run:

That ended any realistic hope of a comeback for Team Robinson.