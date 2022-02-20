Daytona 500 Schedule 2022: TV Coverage, Live Stream for Great American Race

AP Photo/John Raoux

Sunday marks the 64th running of the Daytona 500 and the official start of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Rain washed out last year's Daytona 500, causing it to be finished on a Monday, but with only a 10 percent chance of rain for this year's race, all signs point toward it getting started and completed Sunday.

The field for this year's Great American Race will be a stacked one with six former winners going for another and many more hungry drivers looking for their first career Daytona 500 win.

Here is all the information you need to watch Sunday's highly anticipated race, as well as a closer look at some of the drivers who figure to be in contention.

Where: Dayton International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida

When: Sunday, Feb. 20 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Watch: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports App

Top Drivers to Watch

Kyle Larson

While Kyle Larson has never won a Daytona 500 in his career, he is viewed as one of the top candidates to win Sunday after what he managed to accomplish last season.

After being suspended for most of the 2020 season for using a racial slur during an iRacing event, Larson was reinstated and signed on with Hendrick Motorsports.

That decision paid big dividends, as the 29-year-old won 10 races last season and his first career NASCAR Cup Series title after previously never finishing better than sixth in the standings.

Larson's dominance has already carried over to this season, as he is sitting on the pole for the 2022 Daytona 500 with Hendrick teammate Alex Bowman to his outside.

Winning the Daytona 500 would put Larson well on his way to becoming a back-to-back Cup Series champion, and given that he is coming off one of the greatest seasons in Cup Series history, there is no reason why he can't pull it off.

Denny Hamlin

Of all the talented drivers running in Sunday's race, Denny Hamlin is the only one with multiple Daytona 500 victories.

Hamlin has won the event three times, making him one of only six drivers in NASCAR history to accomplish that feat.

The veteran is tied with Jeff Gordon, Bobby Allison and Dale Jarrett for the third-most Daytona 500 wins, and if he can win against Sunday, he will move into a tie for second with Cale Yarborough.

Hamlin has finished fifth or better in the Daytona 500 in each of the past four years, including wins in both 2019 and 2020. He is also coming off a third-place finishing in the Cup Series standings, marking the third straight year he finished fourth or better.

No driver in the field has the history of success at Daytona that Hamlin does, and even though he is starting 30th, he promises to be a major threat.

Michael McDowell

Last year's Daytona 500 was a shocker to race fans, as journeyman Michael McDowell scored his first career Cup Series win.

McDowell took advantage of Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano crashing out of the race on the last lap and became the most surprising Daytona 500 winner since Trevor Bayne in 2011.

While McDowell didn't win another race last season, he had four more top-10 finishes and ended up 16th in the Cup Series standings, showing that he may not necessarily be a one-hit wonder.

Even though last season marked his first time breaking through with a Daytona 500 win, he has traditionally run very well at the track.

McDowell has finished 15th or better each of the past six times he has run the Daytona 500, and he has finished inside the top 10 four times overall.

McDowell is starting from the No. 6 spot Sunday, and a second consecutive win isn't out of the question.