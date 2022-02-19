Mickey Mantle's Final Game-Worn Jersey to Be Auctioned; Could Sell for Over $1M

Sports Studio Photos/Getty Images

The jersey that Mickey Mantle wore for his final game with the New York Yankees is up for auction.

Per the official listing from Heritage Auctions, the No. 7 jersey is from Sept. 28, 1968, when the Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox 4-3.

This is the same jersey that Mantle wore in the 1968 All-Star Game and for home runs Nos. 534 and 535.

The jersey also comes with an inscription that reads, "To Tom, A Great Friend Always, 'The Mick.'"

According to Heritage Auctions, this is the third time the Yankees jersey has been up for auction. It previously sold for $486,000 in 2017 and $850,000 in 2020.

According to TMZ Sports, it could sell for over $1 million this time around.

Mantle only had one at-bat in the final game of his career, when he hit a pop-out in the top of the first inning and was replaced by Andy Kosco. The three-time American League MVP didn't officially retire until March 1, 1969.

"I'm not going to play baseball anymore," Mantle said at the press conference, via Alex Coffey of BaseballHall.org. "That's all I know. I can't play anymore. I don't hit the ball when I need to. I can't steal when I need to. I can't score from second when I need to."

Mantle hit the 536th and final home run of his career at Yankee Stadium against the Red Sox eight days before his last MLB game.

The Yankees retired Mantle's No. 7 on June 8, 1969. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1974.