Report: NBC Expected to Pursue Big Ten Media Rights; Contract Could Be Worth $1.1B

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

NBC is reportedly planning to pursue Big Ten media rights when the conference's contract with Fox and ESPN expires in 2023.

Michael McCarthy and Amanda Christovich of Front Office Sports reported rights fees could reach up to $1.1 billion per year.

“If I’m ESPN or Fox, I’m looking over my shoulder because NBC is going to go hard after the Big Ten,” a source told FOS.

ESPN and Fox currently share Big Ten rights. John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal reported the conference is expected to court offers from other networks before considering re-signing with its current partners in hopes of landing what could be the richest media contract in college sports history.

Fox is a co-owner of the Big Ten Network, but that is not expected to hamper any negotiations.

NBC already has a media rights deal with Notre Dame and regularly broadcasts Fighting Irish games and views the Big Ten as a perfect complement.

CBS, which is set to lose its longstanding relationship with the SEC, could also look to break the bank in bringing in the Big Ten. CBS is in significant danger of losing its strong ties to college football if the network is unable to bring in a major partner to replace the SEC, which had been a Saturday staple since 1996.