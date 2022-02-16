5-Star QB Arch Manning Adding LSU, Florida to List of Prospective Schools

Set Number: X163043 TK1

Coveted quarterback prospect Arch Manning, who's part of the 2023 college football recruiting class, added Florida and LSU to his list of prospective schools.

His father, Cooper Manning, confirmed to 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong on Wednesday the Gators and Tigers join Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas as potential landing spots for the No. 1-ranked recruit in next year's class.

Clemson is no longer under consideration despite a prior visit, per Wiltfong.

