Report: Mike Krzyzewski Nixed Plan for Tommy Amaker to Replace Him as Duke HC

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Duke basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski nixed a plan that would have made Tommy Amaker his successor.

In his new book Coach K: The Rise and Reign of Mike Krzyzewski (h/t Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post), Ian O’Connor wrote that Krzyzewski talked Amaker out of accepting an offer from the Blue Devils in order for current assistant Jon Scheyer to take over for him after the 2021-22 season.

According to O'Connor, Krzyzewski wanted Scheyer as head coach because he "believed he would maintain more control over the program" in his retirement.

“He can be Don Corleone when he needs to be," one Duke insider told O'Connor.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.