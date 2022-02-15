Sean McVay on If He'll Return as Rams HC After Winning Super Bowl LVI: 'We'll See'

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The Los Angeles Rams are riding the high of Sunday's Super Bowl win, but head coach Sean McVay may have dampened the mood.

Speculation has been swirling that a victory in Super Bowl LVI would lead the 36-year-old to call it a career. McVay stopped short of dispelling those rumors, responding "We'll see," when asked whether he would return to coach the Rams next season, per Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times.

