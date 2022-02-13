Sean McVay Says He's Committed to Rams, Coaching amid Broadcasting Rumors

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is facing speculation that he could leave the team for a broadcasting career if they're victorious against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

In a text exchange with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Saturday, McVay reaffirmed his commitment to the Rams and said he intends to remain with the team "for the 2022 season and beyond."

"I just was texting with Coach Sean McVay asking him if he is going to return next season, and what he texted me back was, 'I am committed to this team and coaching," Rapoport said.

At 36 years old, McVay could have a long career ahead of him if he so chooses. But McVay revealed that he is getting married in the offseason and hopes to start a family soon, so he knows his time on the sidelines is finite.

"I know I love football, and I'm so invested in this thing, and I'm in the moment right now," he said on Friday, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner. "But at some point, too, if you said what do you want to be able to do? I want to be able to have a family, and I want to be able to spend time with them."

Wagoner added that ESPN's Lindsey Thiry has heard from multiple sources that McVay "considered working as a television analyst as an alternative to coaching."

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported on Thursday that McVay would generate a lot of interest if he were to pursue a broadcasting career, writing, "If the Rams were to win the Super Bowl, McVay could walk away and likely make at least $10 million in a booth."

McVay, who is under contract through 2023, has a career record of 55-26 and will be coaching in his second Super Bowl. The Rams fell to the New England Patriots the first time McVay led them to the title game.