Rams' Sean McVay Discusses Coaching Future Amid Broadcasting Rumors

Sean McVay is just 36 years old and on the verge of coaching in his second career Super Bowl as one of the best coaches in the league with a seemingly bright future ahead of him, but that future may include broadcasting instead of being on the sidelines for 30-plus years.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported "if the Rams were to win the Super Bowl, McVay could walk away and likely make at least $10 million in a booth."

McVay opened up about his future ahead of the Super Bowl and revealed he is interested in starting a family and spending time with them beyond just football, especially since he is scheduled to be married in the offseason after postponing his wedding multiple times for pandemic-related reasons.

Nick Wagoner of ESPN shared some of McVay's comments:

"I love this so much that it's such a passion but I also know that what I've seen from some of my closest friends, whether it's coaches or even some of our players, I'm gonna be married this summer, I want to have a family and I think being able to find that balance but also be able to give the time necessary. I have always had a dream about being able to be a father and I can't predict the future, you know? I jokingly say that.

"I don't really know. I know I love football and I'm so invested in this thing and I'm in the moment right now. But at some point, too, if you said what do you want to be able to do? I want to be able to have a family and I want to be able to spend time with them."

Wagoner noted sources previously told his colleague, Lindsey Thiry, that McVay "considered working as a television analyst as an alternative to coaching."

What's more, he noted an NFC executive told his colleague, Jeremy Fowler, that McVay is looking to win a championship "so then can have options."

The coach is under contract with the Rams through the 2023 campaign and has a 55-26 record in five years as the team's coach. While he fell short in his first Super Bowl trip with a loss to the New England Patriots, he will have an opportunity to win that Lombardi Trophy on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Perhaps that may set the course to an eventual career change.