WWE Rumors: Stone Cold Steve Austin Eyed for WrestleMania 38; Kevin Owens Linked

WWE legend and Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin hasn't wrestled a match in nearly 20 years, but that reportedly could change soon.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reports that WWE "has made an overture" to gauge Austin's interest in a match at WrestleMania 38 in April. Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez confirmed the report and stated that Austin was being discussed for a possible match against WWE Raw superstar Kevin Owens.

Austin wrestled his retirement match against Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at WrestleMania XIX in 2003. Since then, he's made sporadic appearances with the company over the years, but he's never participated in a full match. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009.

At the time of his retirement, Austin cited lingering injury concerns for his neck and both his knees as the reasons for him stepping away. It would be a massive surprise if he were to make a return to the ring.

Since his retirement, Austin has participated in various forms of media. He started a popular podcast called the Broken Skull Sessions, in which he interviews wrestlers past and present about their careers. He's hosted the reality series Straight Up Steve Austin since 2019.

In his prime, Austin was the face of WWE's Attitude Era. His on-screen rivalry with WWE chairman Vince McMahon was one of the most important long-term storylines in the company's history, as it garnered mainstream attention and helped grow the wrestling business. Austin was a part of the main-event match in three consecutive WrestleManias from 1999-2001.

Owens is one of the more popular superstars in WWE today. He signed a new contract with the company in December that will reportedly last three years and is worth $2-3 million.

Owens shares some similarities with Austin as he's been an anti-authority figure at times during his WWE career. He also uses Austin's signature move, the Stunner, as his finisher, so a match between the two of them will likely generate a lot of intrigue from fans.