Christian Eriksen Thought Career Was Over After Cardiac Arrest at Euro 2020

Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen said Friday he feared his playing career was over after he suffered a cardiac arrest in June while playing for the Denmark national team in the Euro 2020 tournament.

Eriksen, who signed with the Bees in January, described the conversations he held in the aftermath of his scary collapse on the pitch (via ESPN).

"Being in the ambulance, I even told the medical people: 'Keep my boots, I won't need them,'" he said. "I said the same to Sabrina, my fiancee, a few days later. And then I also told her it might change, if everything goes well. It changed quickly but it was a long process to be where I am today, to get the full green light and really be convinced that I am able to play again."

