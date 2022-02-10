Kraken's J.T. Brown, Everett Fitzhugh to Become NHL's 1st All-Black Broadcasting Team

Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

J.T. Brown and Everett Fitzhugh will form the first-ever all-Black broadcasting duo in NHL history when they call the Seattle Kraken's Feb. 17 road game against the Winnipeg Jets.

Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic revealed the news on Wednesday.

Brown, 31, is the Kraken's television analyst alongside play-by-play announcer John Forslund. Fitzhugh, 33, is the team's radio voice.

Forslund will be working a nationally televised NHL game on TNT Feb. 17, so Fitzhugh will shift to TV for the Jets matchup. ROOT Sports will carry the game.

Brown played professional hockey for 11 years, including seven in the NHL with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild.

The 31-year-old spent more than five of those years with the Lightning and finished his career with 23 goals and 49 assists. Brown also represented the United States at the 2012 Ice Hockey World Championships.

"Just being a part of it is crazy to think about," Brown said, per Clark.

"Any time something like this happens, I think about a year ago and ask, 'Would I have thought this is where my path would be?' Here we are. We did know this was eventually going to happen at some point."

Fitzhugh's resume includes a stop as the play-by-play announcer and color commentator for Bowling Green State University. He also called play-by-play for the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms.

Fitzhugh pulled double duty for the ECHL’s Cincinnati Cyclones, working as the team's radio broadcaster and the Director of Media Relations. The Kraken hired him in 2020.

"I've been trying to wrap my head around it," Fitzhugh said, per Clark.

"It might be one of those situations where it hits me in that moment. It’s something that has never happened before to have two Black men commenting on an NHL game together in the same booth. … I know that it is special and it is a big deal. But it truly will not hit me until I start doing that game."

Game time for the Kraken at Jets game is 8 p.m. ET from Winnipeg's MTS Centre.