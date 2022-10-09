Wizards' Bradley Beal Enters COVID-19 Protocols, out for Preseason Game vs. Hornets

AP Photo/Brandon Dill

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal was placed in COVID-19 health and safety protocols on Sunday, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

He will not play in Monday's preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets.

The 29-year-old's health figures to be a primary storyline in 2022-23 after he was ruled out for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign because he needed season-ending surgery on his left wrist.

The procedure ended what turned into a disappointing season for Beal. He averaged 23.2 points, 6.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 30.0 percent from three-point range culminating in 23.2 points per game, which was a far cry from the 31.3 points per game he posted the previous season.

The three-point percentage was the worst mark of the shooting guard's career, and the scoring totals were a dramatic drop-off after averaging better than 30 points per night in consecutive campaigns.

Look for Washington to turn toward Will Barton and Deni Avdija for more playing time while Beal is sidelined.