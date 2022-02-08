Wizards' Bradley Beal Plans to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Wrist Injury

AP Photo/Brandon Dill

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal plans to undergo season-ending surgery on his left wrist, agent Mark Bartelstein told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday.

Beal suffered a sprained left wrist in his team's Jan. 29 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies and hasn't played since. The guard has also missed time this season in the health-and-safety protocols in December and January.

This concludes a disappointing year for Beal, who averaged 23.2 points (his lowest since 2017-18), 6.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game. He shot 45.1 percent from the field and a career-low 30 percent from three-point range.

The three-time All-Star had been one of the top offensive players in the NBA in recent seasons, ranking second in the league in scoring in both 2019-20 and 2020-21. Beal averaged a career-high 31.3 points per game, trailing only Stephen Curry.

He didn't fare quite as well this season. He struggled to get to the free-throw line as consistently, while his outside shooting also plummeted.

Beal's absence will only put more pressure on the rest of Washington's roster. Spencer Dinwiddie—whom The Athletic's Josh Robbins recently reported is being shopped ahead of Thursday's trade deadline—and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope can provide some perimeter scoring, but they're a steep drop-off from Beal.

Washington (24-29) currently sits one game behind the Atlanta Hawks for the final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.