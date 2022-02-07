Video: 15-Year-Old Kamila Valieva Becomes 1st Woman to Land Quad Jump at Olympics

SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images

Fifteen-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva made history during the women's free skate portion of the team event at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Valieva became the first woman ever to land a quadruple jump at an Olympics, and she did it twice. She completed a quad salchow and a quad toe, which also included a triple toe combination.

Valieva also added a triple axel as she had done in the women's short program on Saturday. She is just one of four women—Japan's Midori Ito and Mao Asada and USA's Mirai Nagasu—to land one at the Olympics.

Valieva fell when she attempted a third quadruple jump, her first time falling on a quad in competition all season. Despite the fall, her impressive run earned a score of 178.92.

The history-making performance by Valieva clinched a gold medal for the Russian Olympic Committee in the team event. USA won the silver medal, and Japan took the bronze medal.

As we move forward to the individual events, Valieva is the favorite to earn more gold medals. She likely won't be the only skater to land a quad in this year's Games, though, as teammates Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova have also successfully completed quadruple jumps during their runs.