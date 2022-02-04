Fenway Park to Host 2023 Winter Classic; Bruins' Opponent to Be Announced Later

Set Number: X83392 TK1 R2 F7

The historic home of the Boston Red Sox, Fenway Park, will host the Boston Bruins and an as-yet-unannounced opponent at the 2023 Winter Classic, the NHL announced Friday.

This is the second time Fenway Park will host the Winter Classic. The legendary ballpark first hosted the event in 2010, when the Bruins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in overtime courtesy of a Marco Sturm goal.

The Bruins will be competing in their fifth regular-season outdoor game in 2023. In addition to hosting the Flyers in 2010, the Bruins also hosted the Montreal Canadiens at Gillette Stadium, home of the New England Patriots, in the 2016 Winter Classic. They lost 5-1.

The Bruins also played the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2019 Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium, winning 4-2. Most recently, the Black and Gold defeated the Flyers 7-3 last February at the NHL Outdoors game at Lake Tahoe.

The NHL began the Winter Classic tradition in 2008 in Buffalo.

With their 2023 appearance, the Bruins will tie the Blackhawks for the most appearances in Winter Classic history with four. The Buffalo Sabres, New York Rangers, Washington Capitals, St. Louis Blues, Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers have all appeared in the event twice.

The Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, Dallas Stars, Nashville Predators and Minnesota Wild have also competed in the Winter Classic.