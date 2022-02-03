Jim Harbaugh on Staying with Michigan amid Vikings Talks: My Love for UM 'Is Strong'

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh addressed his recent flirtation with the Minnesota Vikings and why he decided to stay at his alma mater.

Speaking to Alejandro Zuniga of The Michigan Insider, Harbaugh said his "love for Michigan is strong" when talking about what compelled him to remain in his current position.

"I’m not going to do any in-depth interview or anything like that. I want to get back, talk to my players, coaches in person," he added.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that Harbaugh called Michigan officials to let them know he would be returning to the school in 2022 despite interviewing with the Vikings for their vacant head coaching position.

