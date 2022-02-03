Blackhawks' Rocky Wirtz Apologizes for Comments About Changes After Kyle Beach Case

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File

Chicago Blackhawks principal owner and chairman Rocky Wirtz has apologized for his dismissive and combative comments toward The Athletic's Mark Lazerus and the Chicago Tribune's Phillip Thompson during a town hall meeting Wednesday.

Wirtz also released an apology statement:

Both Lazerus and Thompson asked how the organization would take proactive steps after an independent report from the law firm of Jenner & Block found that the team grossly mishandled its response to former team minor leaguer Kyle Beach's sexual assault allegations against former Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich in 2010.

Lazerus posted his full exchange with Wirtz:

Video of the exchange can be found via The Athletic:

Thompson followed up Lazerus' questioning and also entered the line of fire from the owner for his remarks.

Beach, who filed a lawsuit against the team, reached an out-of-court settlement with the Blackhawks in December.