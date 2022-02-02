Bradley Beal Rumors: Wizards Star Isn't Rejecting Idea of Trade Before NBA Deadline

G Fiume/Getty Images

As the Washington Wizards continue their plummet down the standings, Bradley Beal's future with the organization is once again in the spotlight.

Per The Athletic's David Aldridge and Josh Robbins, Beal is "conflicted" about whether or not he wants to stay with the Wizards.

"His desire to stay for his entire career with the franchise that took him third overall in 2012 remains genuine," Aldridge and Robbins wrote. "But Beal also remains uncertain about whether the Wizards can surround him with difference-making talent that will make them a regular playoff contender."

