Alabama RB Camar Wheaton Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal; Former 5-Star Recruit

Alabama running back Camar Wheaton has reportedly entered the transfer portal, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.

Wheaton was a 5-star recruit considered the No. 3 running back in the 2021 class, per 247Sports composite rankings. He had dozens of scholarship offers before enrolling at Alabama, including from top programs like Georgia, Oklahoma, Ohio State, LSU and more.

He still did not see the field as a freshman after suffering a meniscus injury.

