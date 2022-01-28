NBA Rumors: Pacers Seeking 'At Least' 2 1st-Round Picks in Caris LeVert Trade

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The Indiana Pacers have reportedly put a premium price on Caris LeVert ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

NBA reporter Marc Stein reported in his Substack newsletter the Pacers want at least two first-round draft picks if they are going to trade the 27-year-old guard.

The Pacers could be one of the most active sellers leading up to the Feb. 10 trade deadline. Their 17-32 record is the third-worst in the Eastern Conference, ahead of only the Detroit Pistons (11-36) and Orlando Magic (9-40).

Two of the most-talked about trade candidates for the Pacers are Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis, though Turner's foot injury has complicated his value.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Turner is expected to be out past the trade deadline.

B/R's Jake Fischer reported this week that the Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers had "strong momentum" in talks centered around Turner, but there is "dwindling confidence from league personnel about Turner's injury timeline and his ability to help a potential new team's playoff push this season."

Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, one league executive said Indiana would likely only trade Sabonis for a package similar to what the Orlando Magic got for Nikola Vucevic last year.

Orlando received Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter Jr. and two first-round picks from the Chicago Bulls for Vucevic and Al-Farouq Aminu.

LeVert could be an attractive trade chip because he is signed through the 2022-23 season. He is averaging 18.2 points, 4.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game in 34 starts this year.