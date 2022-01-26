Russell Westbrook Says Lakers 'Definitely Different' With Healthy Anthony Davis

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis made his return from a 17-game absence in Tuesday's victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Despite scoring just eight points, Davis' presence on the floor was a welcome sight for his teammates.

"It’s definitely different with his presence out there," Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook said of Davis after the game.

Davis played 25 minutes in the Lakers' 106-96 win at the Barclays Center. He shot 3-of-8 from the floor but made his presence felt on the defensive end with four blocks. He added two rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Davis showed no ill effects from the sprained MCL that kept him out since Dec. 17. The Lakers ran the first play of the game for him, and he finished a huge dunk off an alley-oop.

Davis was averaging 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.2 steals in 27 games prior to his injury. The Lakers hope he will be able to return to his old form sooner rather than later.

Los Angeles was led by star forward LeBron James in Tuesday's victory. He scored 33 points for the second straight game and added seven rebounds, six assists and three steals. It was his seventh 30-point game in the month of January.

Malik Monk added 22 points off the bench on 6-of-12 shooting from three-point range. Westbrook finished with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Lakers (24-24) will be back in action Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers. With a day of rest in between games, Davis is likely to be available for the matchup, but he might still be on a minutes restriction.