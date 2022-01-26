LeBron James Drops 33 as Lakers Beat James Harden, Nets in Anthony Davis' Return

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

The Los Angeles Lakers bounced back from Sunday's disappointing loss to the Miami Heat with a 106-96 win over the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on Tuesday. LeBron James led the way with 33 points as Los Angeles got back to .500 at 24-24.

Lakers big man Anthony Davis, who was listed as probable for Tuesday's game, had eight points and four blocks in 25 minutes. Davis had missed the previous 17 games while working his way back from a sprained MCL.

The Nets fell to 29-18 after their second straight loss. James Harden had his second triple-double in three games with 33 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

Brooklyn is also now 12-12 on its home floor. The team was without point guard Kyrie Irving, who is unvaccinated and unable to play in home games because of New York City's vaccine mandates. The Nets were also missing star forward Kevin Durant, who remains out with a sprained MCL.

F LeBron James, LAL: 33 points, 7 rebounds

G Malik Monk, LAL: 22 points (off bench)

G Russell Westbrook, LAL: 15 points

F Anthony Davis: 8 points (3-of-8 FG), 4 blocks in 25 minutes

G James Harden, BKN: 33 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists

The Lakers will continue their Eastern Conference road trip on Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Nets will try to avoid a three-game losing streak on Wednesday when the Denver Nuggets come to town.

