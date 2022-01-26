Nets' James Harden on Reports of Frustration: 'I'm Frustrated Because I Want to Win'

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

After the Brooklyn Nets' loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, James Harden addressed reports that he was discontent with playing for Brooklyn.

When asked about the reports, Harden dismissed them and said that he didn't know what the reporter who asked the question was talking about. He went on to say that he was frustrated with the Nets' recent inconsistency and lack of success.

