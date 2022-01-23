AEW's Britt Baker Says She'd Fight Jake, Logan Paul: 'Come My Way'

Justin Berl/Getty Images

AEW women's world champion Britt Baker doesn't back down from a challenge, even if she is outnumbered.

Baker told TMZ Sports she would fight Logan and Jake Paul.

"Listen, if Logan Paul wants a taste of the DMD, tell him to come my way," Baker said. "Same with Jake Paul. I'll fight you for that million-dollar Charizard card."

According to a post on Instagram from June, Logan Paul claims to own a first-edition Pokemon Charizard card that is his "$1,000,000 good luck charm."

The Paul brothers have made a name for themselves recently in the boxing world, but they have yet to have a professional wrestling match.

It certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see either of the Paul brothers show up in wrestling again at some point, especially if their boxing careers fizzle out. They did have a brief foray into WWE last year, getting involved in the Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens feud, which culminated with Logan Paul taking a Stunner at WrestleMania 37:

Baker has had a rapid ascent to stardom in the wrestling world.

Since signing with AEW in 2019, Baker has emerged as one of the pillars of the company. She has held the women's championship since defeating Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing in May.

While the Paul brothers plot their next move in the pop culture landscape, Baker will continue to be a self-proclaimed "role model" on AEW television each week.