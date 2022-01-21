Travis Dye Announces Transfer from Oregon to USC; Rushed for 1,271 Yards Last Season

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

The USC Trojans have landed another big-time football player via the transfer portal as Lincoln Riley continues to build his squad ahead of his first season as head coach.

Oregon Ducks running back Travis Dye announced Friday that he is transferring to USC for the 2022 season.

Dye spent the first four seasons of his college career at Oregon and has proved to be one of the most dynamic, versatile running backs in the Pac-12. He racked up 3,111 career rushing yards, 869 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns with the Ducks.

During the 2021 campaign, the 5'10", 190-pound California native took over as the top running back after CJ Verdell was ruled out in October with a leg injury. He rushed for a career-high 1,271 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2021 and also caught a team-leading 46 passes for 402 yards and two scores.

Dye entered the transfer portal on Jan. 14, just four days after new head coach Dan Lanning finished his tenure as the Georgia defensive coordinator following the Bulldogs' national-title win over Alabama Crimson Tide.

Dye is only one of many notable players who have opted to join Riley at USC. The Trojans have also added Oklahoma wide receiver Mario Williams and cornerback Latrell McCutchin, Colorado cornerback Mekhi Blackmon and Stanford running back Austin Jones.

USC is also considered a favorite to land Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams, who played under Riley in 2021 and entered the transfer portal on Jan. 5.