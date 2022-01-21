Becky Hammon Headlines Finalists for 2022 Women's Basketball Hall of Fame

Photos by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Newly-hired Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon headlines the list of 12 finalists for the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Per ESPN's Mechelle Voepel, Hammon is being joined by fellow former WNBA players DeLisha Milton-Jones and Penny Taylor as well as Alice "Cookie" Barron and Cathy Boswell.

Hammon starred in the WNBA for 16 seasons as a point guard for the New York Liberty and San Antonio Stars. She represented Russia in the Olympics twice. Hammon has spent the last eight seasons as assistant coach of the San Antonio Spurs and will join the Aces at the end of the NBA season.

Milton-Jones spent 17 seasons in the WNBA and was a two-time champion with the Los Angeles Sparks. Taylor played 13 seasons and won three titles with the Phoenix Mercury. Barron helped lead the United States to victory in the 1957 FIBA World Championship. Boswell was a member of the U.S. Olympic team that won gold in 1984.

Paul Sanderfold, Bob Schneider, Evelyn Blalock and Doug Bruno were the finalists to be nominated as coaches. Rounding out the nominees as contributors are broadcaster Debbie Antonelli, referee Lisa Mattingly and athletic administrator Donna Lopiano.

This year's inductees will be officially announced on Feb. 14 on ESPN2 during its broadcast of the Maryland vs. Iowa women's basketball game that starts at 9 p.m. ET. The induction ceremony is set for June 11 in Knoxvillle, Tennessee.