AEW Rumors: Latest on Rey Fenix and Eddie Kingston's Injuries and Returns

Source: All Elite Wrestling

AEW could get two of its top stars back from injury soon.

On Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Matthew Wilkinson of Wrestling Inc.), Dave Meltzer reported Rey Fenix hopes to return from an arm injury by mid-February.

Meltzer also noted that Eddie Kingston hopes to be back from injury within three weeks.

The news about Fenix is encouraging, considering it looked like he suffered a severe injury in an AEW tag-team title match against Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus on the Jan. 5 episode of Dynamite.

Luchasaurus chokeslammed Fenix off the side of the apron and through a table, but Fenix's left arm bent at the elbow in the wrong direction upon landing.

Per Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Fenix was believed to have suffered a dislocated elbow.

Fenix wrote on Twitter the day after the show that there "ARE NO BROKEN BONES" and that he was already starting to feel better, but he still had to go through a few more doctor visits to receive an exact diagnosis.

Jungle Boy pinned Penta shortly after the table incident to win the tag titles from the Lucha Brothers.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Johnson noted Jan. 17 that AEW President Tony Khan said Kingston suffered an unspecified injury during the AEW Dark tapings the previous weekend.

Kingston was in the early stages of a feud with Chris Jericho at the time of his injury. Jericho briefly mentioned Kingston during an interview segment on Wednesday's episode of Dynamite, so it stands to reason their rivalry will continue when he returns to television.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).