Nick Saban, Kirby Smart, Coaches Visiting Arch Manning at Isidore Newman This Week

The recruiting battle for 2023 quarterback Arch Manning looks to be getting more intense with several top college coaches visiting Isidore Newman School.

Isidore Newman football coach Nelson Stewart told Koki Riley of the Lafayette Daily Advertiser that Alabama's Nick Saban and Georgia's Kirby Smart will be among the coaches heading to New Orleans this week.

Riley did note that NCAA recruiting regulations prevent coaches from interacting with Manning or his family at this time, but they are allowed to speak with Stewart.

"I know they're limited in their interactions (with Manning), but obviously anytime he can briefly speak with somebody or really even have a Zoom or go on campus, I think he's really enjoyed it," Stewart told Riley.

Other notable coaches visiting the school this week are Brian Polian and Mike Denbrock from LSU, Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and Texas quarterbacks coach A.J. Milwee. Alabama is also sending offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding with Saban.

Per Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports, Mississippi offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. visited the school last week and was in attendance for one of Manning's basketball games this week.

Manning—the oldest son of Cooper Manning, brother of Peyton and Eli Manning—has already generated tremendous hype as the next great quarterback recruit, and he is ranked as a 5-star prospect and the No. 1 overall player in the 2023 class, per 247Sports.

Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Mississippi, Texas and Oklahoma are among the schools that have offered Manning a scholarship.

He finished the 2021 season with more than 2,000 yards passing, 26 passing touchdowns, eight rushing touchdowns and four interceptions. Isidore Newman lost 49-7 to Lafayette Christian Academy in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division III playoff semifinals.