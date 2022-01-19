Stetson Bennett Announces Return to Georgia for 2022 Season: 'One More Year'

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Stetson Bennett is ready to run things back for the national champions.

The Georgia Bulldogs quarterback, who just helped lead his team to a victory over Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, announced Wednesday he will be returning to the program for "one more year":

While there is something to be said about this potentially being the opportunity for Bennett to go out on top and try his hand at the NFL after winning a championship, he also isn't widely considered a top draft prospect.

The B/R NFL Scouting Department did not have him among its top 150 players overall or top seven quarterbacks in its big board from earlier this month. Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder, Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett and Ole Miss' Matt Corral were the top three quarterbacks on the list.

Yet Bennett will have an opportunity to further prove himself at the collegiate level in 2022 during a season when Georgia will surely get every opponent's best shot as the defending champion.

Regardless of whether he eventually makes the NFL or not, he will forever be a Bulldogs legend.

He went from former walk-on quarterback to making key throws on the sport's biggest stage against its most daunting opponent in Alabama. He threw for 224 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions against the Crimson Tide with both touchdowns coming in a legendary fourth quarter as Georgia completed a comeback.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Bennett's return is all the more important because Pete Thamel of ESPN reported JT Daniels is in the transfer portal. Quarterback depth would have been a concern if Bennett also left.

Instead, he will be back to defend his crown as the Bulldogs prepare to face a challenging 2022 schedule that includes matchups with Oregon, Auburn and Florida.