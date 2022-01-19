Georgia QB JT Daniels Enters Transfer Portal After CFP Title Game

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Georgia Bulldogs are kings of the college football world after winning the national championship, but they may lose some quarterback depth this offseason.

Pete Thamel of ESPN reported signal-caller JT Daniels is in the NCAA's transfer portal, as of Wednesday.

What's more, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported wide receiver Jermaine Burton is in the portal as well.

Burton was a solid secondary playmaker for the Bulldogs in 2021 with 26 catches for 497 yards and five touchdowns. One of those touchdowns came during the College Football Playoff win over Michigan, and he seemed like a potential candidate for more playing time with George Pickens heading to the NFL draft.

Alas, he could be headed to a different school with this news.

As for Daniels, he is yet to live up to the sky-high expectations that followed him as a recruit. He was a 5-star prospect and the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the 2018 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and started his collegiate career with USC.

He appeared in 11 games as a freshman but struggled with consistency on his way to 14 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. He then suffered a torn ACL in the 2019 season opener against Fresno State and eventually transferred to Georgia ahead of the 2020 campaign.

Daniels played four games in 2020, going 4-0, but eventually lost his starting job—after missing three games with injuries—to former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett in 2021.

All Bennett did was help lead the Bulldogs to the national championship with a number of key plays during the win over Alabama.

While Daniels would have been important quarterback depth for Georgia, the team can at least take solace knowing that Bennett announced he will be returning for another season.