Carlos Correa Switches Agents, Hires Scott Boras Amid MLB Free Agency

Free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa will have new representation as he pursues a new deal this offseason.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday that Correa has hired Scott Boras as his new agent.

"I have made the decision to hire Boras Corporation to represent me moving forward," Correa said in a statement. "Boras Corporation offers the highest level of baseball expertise and proven experience."

Correa had previously been represented by William Morris Endeavor. The move comes in the wake of a report from The Athletic's Evan Drellich that WME could lose its MLB Players Association certification to represent MLB players.

Correa remains a free agent after not signing a contract prior to the lockout. The former Houston Astros star is unable to negotiate a new deal until a new collective bargaining agreement is reached.

At 27 years old, Correa is the most coveted free agent remaining on the market. It is widely believed that he will land a contract in the range of 10 years worth over $300 million. Comparatively, shortstop Corey Seager signed with the Texas Rangers for $325 million over 10 years. The 27-year-old Seager is also represented by Boras.

Correa put together another strong season in 2021, batting .279 with 26 home runs and 92 RBI while recording a career-high 7.2 WAR in the regular season, per Baseball Reference. He earned his second trip to the All-Star Game and also won a Gold Glove for the first time in his career.

Among the teams rumored to be interested in Correa are the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. However, New York may be out of the running, as SNY's Andy Martino recently reported that the Yankees are unlikely to reach Correa's asking price.