Cody Rhodes Reportedly a Free Agent; Unknown When He'll Sign New AEW Contract

Paras Griffin#SPORT/Getty Images

When Cody Rhodes returns to AEW Dynamite this Wednesday, he'll be doing so as a free agent.

Fightful Select reported Rhodes' contract expired at the end of the 2021 calendar year, and he's yet to come to terms on a new agreement. It's overwhelmingly expected Rhodes, who is also an executive vice president with AEW, will re-sign to a new contract.

