NBA Trade Rumors: Blazers' Strategy for CJ McCollum Deal amid Damian Lillard Injury

The Portland Trail Blazers have reportedly shown interest in Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner ahead of the 2022 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 10, with CJ McCollum potentially being included in talks.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Friday on The Hoop Collective podcast (11-minute mark) the Blazers continue to focus on high-end trade targets despite Damian Lillard undergoing abdominal surgery that's expected to sideline him for at least six weeks:

"The Blazers don't want to trade these guys for second-year players. They want some guys who are going to instantaneously be re-contenders next year. They just want to retrofit what they've got and so that's where McCollum comes in. [Jusuf] Nurkic has been eligible for an extension and he hasn't gotten one. They haven't been able to work out a deal and so maybe Nurkic ends up staying because Nurkic and Lillard have been terrific pick-and-roll partners over the years. I don't think there's a desire to get out of Nurkic. One of the guys I've been told that the Blazers have some interest in is Myles Turner with the Pacers."

The first notable domino to fall ahead of the February 10 trade deadline was Rajon Rondo, who was dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers from the Los Angeles Lakers after Ricky Rubio's season-ending knee injury.

In the rumor mill, the Ben Simmons saga in Philadelphia continues to dominate the headlines as the 76ers star has yet to suit up this season amid a desire for a change of scenery. Numerous teams have been linked to Simmons, including the Blazers, who have had difficulty building around Damian Lillard. The 31-year-old guard has also been the subject of speculation around a possible move given the franchise's struggles.

Other names that have been linked to possible moves include the Sacramento Kings' Marvin Bagley III along with the Pacers' Turner and Domantas Sabonis.

