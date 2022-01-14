Former PSU RB Noah Cain Transferring to LSU After 3 Seasons with Nittany Lions

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

LSU found plenty of success when it turned to the Big Ten in the transfer portal in the past, and it is doing so again this offseason.

Former Penn State running back Noah Cain announced he is transferring to the Tigers after spending three years in the Nittany Lions' program. While living up to Joe Burrow's legacy as a Big Ten transfer is probably too much to ask, Cain is a formidable backfield playmaker.

Cain arrived at Penn State as a 4-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and was seen as the next marquee running back after Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders.

He never fully lived up to the expectations that came with his recruiting ranking, although he wasted little time making an impression with 443 rushing yards and eight touchdowns as a freshman for a team that also included Journey Brown.

Just when it seemed like he would break out after his impressive freshman campaign, he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first game of the shortened 2020 season.

Cain returned in 2021 but finished behind Keyvone Lee with 350 rushing yards for a Nittany Lions team that disappointed on the way to a 7-6 record. The lack of a strong rushing attack was part of the problem, and nobody on the team posted more than 46 yards on the ground during the Outback Bowl loss to Arkansas.

That quarterback Sean Clifford was the leading rusher only served to underscore the concerns.

Cain wrote in a statement posted to Twitter on Thursday:

"Throughout the last three years I have been in Happy Valley, I have learned endless things about myself on and off the football field and I have been blessed with opportunities which I will carry with myself for a lifetime. Penn State has provided me with a myriad of opportunities athletically, academically, civically and socially. For that, I could never be more grateful."

He heads to LSU where he will both look to rediscover the individual form he showed in flashes as a freshman and help the Tigers bounce back from a 6-7 campaign.