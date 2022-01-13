Report: Lane Kiffin to Hire Brother Chris as Ole Miss Co-Defensive Coordinator

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is reportedly hiring his brother Chris as co-defensive coordinator, according to ESPN's Chris Low.

Chris Kiffin is expected to coach the Rebels' linebackers and work in conjunction with Chris Partridge as co-coordinators. Partridge has coached the Ole Miss safeties for the past two seasons.

The news comes after D.J. Durkin left to become defensive coordinator at Texas A&M after two seasons as the Rebels' defensive play-caller.

Chris Kiffin served as a defensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns from 2020-21 and has also held various roles around college football, including:

Defensive line coach for Arkansas State (2011)

Defensive line coach and defensive recruiting coordinator for Ole Miss (2012-16)

Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for Florida Atlantic (2017)

Ole Miss finished the 2021 season with a 10-3 record. It was Kiffin's second season as head coach.