Alabama's Nick Saban Says Bryce Young, Will Anderson 'Not Defined by One Game'

After losing in the national championship game to the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban remained in good spirits and made a kind gesture towards his players.

Before quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson exited Monday's post-game press conference Saban stopped them and made it clear to reporters that this loss will not be something that defines them going forward.

"They're not defined by one game," Saban told reporters. "They contributed tremendously to the success of this team. We would not be here without them."

Alabama capitalized on Stetson Bennett's fumble with a three-yard touchdown pass from Young to Cameron Latu to take an 18-13 lead with a little more than 10 minutes left in the game. But Georgia scored three consecutive touchdowns, including a pick-six thrown by Young that ended a potential game-tying drive.

Young completed 35-of-57 passes for 369 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. It was the Heisman Trophy winner's first game this season with multiple picks and entered the game with just five interceptions against 46 passing touchdowns.

The Crimson Tide torched the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game in December, but Monday's game was mostly a defensive battle for the first three quarters. Both teams did a great job early on of stifling one another, but Georgia eventually broke through with timely scores.

It was Georgia's first national championship since 1980 and third in program history. It was also Georgia head coach Kirby Smart's first time beating his former boss, as he had gone 0-4 against Saban before tonight.

With Young and Anderson returning for their junior seasons in 2022, Alabama remains a favorite to compete for the national title.