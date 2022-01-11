Georgia LB Nakobe Dean Mistakenly Given Alabama Championship Hat After UGA Wins Title

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Sometimes it's easy to go into a college football season assuming Alabama is going to win the national championship because it happens so often.

Perhaps the person who handed out the title-winning hats after Georgia's triumphant 33-18 victory in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship Game made that same assumption.

After all, Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean was wearing a Crimson Tide championship hat after the win:

If anyone deserved the right hats, it was members of the Georgia defense. That unit flew around throughout the game and held Alabama out of the end zone for all but one possession.

Kelee Ringo's pick-six of Heisman winner Bryce Young in the final minutes sealed the victory and fittingly kept the Bulldogs defense in the spotlight.

Now if only they can get some hats with the correct logo.