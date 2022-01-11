X

    Georgia Wins 2022 CFP Championship: Celebration Highlights and Twitter Reaction

    Doric SamJanuary 11, 2022

    AP Photo/Paul Sancya

    Behind a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes by quarterback Stetson Bennett and a late pick-six by Kelee Ringo, the Georgia Bulldogs won their first national championship since 1980 and third in program history by defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 on Monday.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    UGA4EVER 🐶<br><br>Georgia wins the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NationalChampionship?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NationalChampionship</a> <a href="https://t.co/UAu9V5v9LN">pic.twitter.com/UAu9V5v9LN</a>

    ESPN @espn

    CHAMPIONS! 🏆 🐶 <br><br>The Dawgs come out on top to win their first national championship since 1980 ‼️ <a href="https://t.co/SeKAoaRO23">pic.twitter.com/SeKAoaRO23</a>

    Georgia Football @GeorgiaFootball

    For 𝐆-𝐄-𝐎-𝐑-𝐆-𝐈-𝐀<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoDawgs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoDawgs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NationalChampionship?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NationalChampionship</a> <a href="https://t.co/lKQaxTcEBw">pic.twitter.com/lKQaxTcEBw</a>

    College Football Playoff @CFBPlayoff

    THE GEORGIA BULLDOGS ARE YOUR 2022 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!!!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoDawgs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoDawgs</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cfbplayoff?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cfbplayoff</a> <a href="https://t.co/SgE8JUYNlL">pic.twitter.com/SgE8JUYNlL</a>

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    HOW BOUT THEM DAWGS 🐶🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/GeorgiaFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GeorgiaFootball</a> gets revenge on Bama and wins its first CFP title in program history! <a href="https://t.co/L4VC30FUUQ">pic.twitter.com/L4VC30FUUQ</a>

    ESPN @espn

    Kirby Smart and Nick Saban.<br><br>All class 🤝 <a href="https://t.co/LJBibd3TOt">pic.twitter.com/LJBibd3TOt</a>

    RedditCFB @RedditCFB

    Watch UGA’s coaches run screaming out of the booth after winning the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NationalChampionship?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NationalChampionship</a> <a href="https://t.co/KvuFlJ82u4">pic.twitter.com/KvuFlJ82u4</a>

    The game was mostly a defensive struggle until the Bulldogs broke through with a touchdown in the third quarter by running back Zamir White, who finished with 84 rush yards.

    Alabama answered with a field goal and then took the lead with a touchdown pass by Bryce Young that was preceded by a fumble by Bennett deep in Georgia territory.

    But Bennett and company were undeterred. He found freshman receiver Adonai Mitchell for a beautiful 40-yard touchdown pass and then followed with a 15-yard score to Brock Bowers that capped a seven-play, 62-yard drive. Ringo put the game away with his 79-yard interception return for a touchdown.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Stetson Bennett emotional after UGA takes the late lead <a href="https://t.co/6pssdBFnYk">pic.twitter.com/6pssdBFnYk</a>

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    Stetson Bennett in tears after that Georgia pick-six <a href="https://t.co/u05HPLKDOS">pic.twitter.com/u05HPLKDOS</a>

    Matt Fortuna @Matt_Fortuna

    Such a great scene on the Georgia sideline right now with Stetson Bennett. This guy is going to go down as an all-time story in the history of college football. Just a remarkable career that is capped by ending a 41-year title drought with a victory over the Heisman winner.

    College Football Playoff @CFBPlayoff

    MOOD <a href="https://twitter.com/MariaTaylor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MariaTaylor</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TweetSuite?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TweetSuite</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TwitterSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TwitterSports</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoDawgs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoDawgs</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RollTide?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RollTide</a> <a href="https://t.co/xAdsxbLSVz">pic.twitter.com/xAdsxbLSVz</a>

    The win gives Georgia head coach Kirby Smart his first victory against Alabama head coach Nick Saban, ending a four-game losing streak against his former mentor. 

    The Athletic CFB @TheAthleticCFB

    Kirby Smart is the first Alabama assistant coach under Nick Saban to beat him.<br><br>Saban is now 25-2 against his former assistants.<a href="https://t.co/RRB9ldEtfO">pic.twitter.com/RRB9ldEtfO</a>

    Brett McMurphy @Brett_McMurphy

    Confetti still falling on Georgia <a href="https://t.co/H79aRw4dDs">pic.twitter.com/H79aRw4dDs</a>

    The Bulldogs will be in good shape to defend their title next season. But after winning for the first time in 41 years, Georgia will surely enjoy a well-deserved celebration before worrying about next year.

