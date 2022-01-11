Georgia Wins 2022 CFP Championship: Celebration Highlights and Twitter Reaction

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Behind a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes by quarterback Stetson Bennett and a late pick-six by Kelee Ringo, the Georgia Bulldogs won their first national championship since 1980 and third in program history by defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 on Monday.

The game was mostly a defensive struggle until the Bulldogs broke through with a touchdown in the third quarter by running back Zamir White, who finished with 84 rush yards.

Alabama answered with a field goal and then took the lead with a touchdown pass by Bryce Young that was preceded by a fumble by Bennett deep in Georgia territory.

But Bennett and company were undeterred. He found freshman receiver Adonai Mitchell for a beautiful 40-yard touchdown pass and then followed with a 15-yard score to Brock Bowers that capped a seven-play, 62-yard drive. Ringo put the game away with his 79-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The win gives Georgia head coach Kirby Smart his first victory against Alabama head coach Nick Saban, ending a four-game losing streak against his former mentor.

The Bulldogs will be in good shape to defend their title next season. But after winning for the first time in 41 years, Georgia will surely enjoy a well-deserved celebration before worrying about next year.