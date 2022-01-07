Report: CFP National Championship Games to Be Held in Las Vegas, Miami in 2025, 2026

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

The College Football Playoff National Championship Game will reportedly take place at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium in 2025 and Miami's Hard Rock Stadium in 2026.

Brett McMurphy of the Action Network reported Thursday the host sites were finalized amid ongoing conversations about whether to expand the CFP field.

An expansion would change the projected dates of the title games for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, currently set for Jan. 6, 2025 and Jan. 5, 2026, respectively.

Here's an updated look at the future CFP national championship sites through the conclusion of the current 12-year contract:

Jan. 10, 2022: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

Jan. 9, 2023: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

Jan. 8, 2024: NRG Stadium in Houston

Jan. 6, 2025: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Jan. 5, 2026: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

If the playoff is expanded to more than four teams beginning with the 2024 season, the championship dates could be moved back as late as Jan. 20, 2025 and Jan. 19, 2026, per McMurphy.

Questions have been raised about the viability of expansion as the SEC once again dominated the semifinals as Alabama crushed Cincinnati and Georgia blew out Michigan on New Year's Eve to set up a rematch of the SEC Championship Game for the national title.

Commissioners from other conferences shrugged off those results to ESPN's Heather Dinich, though. The American Athletic Conference's Mike Aresco said:

"I don't think it should really matter. I think we're talking about a playoff that would be essentially more inclusive, give more teams an opportunity, and if you gave more teams an opportunity, you know, a few of those teams might perform at a level better than the teams that you choose."

The Big 12's Bob Bowlsby added:

"I think college football is better served by having a broader participation in national championship games, but the fact is, you've got to go beat those people. And that means you've got to go do it on the football field. That doesn't have anything to do with the format; that has to do with who's playing at the highest levels."

Expansion conversations are scheduled to resume this weekend between the 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, per McMurphy.

Those discussions will be followed by Alabama vs. Georgia on Monday night. The Crimson Tide are trying to win their 19th national title, while the Bulldogs are seeking their third championship.