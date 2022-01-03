Ken Rosenthal Reportedly Let Go by MLB Network After Criticism of Rob Manfred

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

MLB Network severed its relationship with veteran insider Ken Rosenthal in part because of his past criticism toward MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand.

"Rosenthal, a top news breaker, was first kept off the air for around three months, according to sources, after he wrote columns in 2020—with the season in jeopardy due to the pandemic—analyzing Manfred's handling of the situation for The Athletic," per Marchand.

Marchand shared a statement from an MLB spokesman:

"As MLB Network continues to look at fresh ways to bring baseball to our viewers, there is a natural turnover in our talent roster that takes place each year. Ken played a significant part at MLB Network over the last 13 years. From spring training to the winter meetings, we thank him for his work across MLB Network's studio, game and event programming, and wish him the very best going forward."

