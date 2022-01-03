Alabama's Nick Saban Not Sure CFP Expansion Would Lead to More Competitive Games

AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter

The longstanding debate of whether the College Football Playoff should be expanded from four teams has not gone away.

Ahead of next week's national title game between Alabama and Georgia, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban weighed in on the discussion and said he doesn't think expanding the playoff would lead to more competitive matchups.

"I don't know that expanding ... if these are the best four teams and they played each other, I don't see the logic in it that if we had more teams there would be better games. I don't know how that adds up," Saban said Monday during his CFP virtual news conference, per ESPN's Chris Low.

