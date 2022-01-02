Baylor Defeats Ole Miss in 2022 Sugar Bowl After Matt Corral Exits with Leg Injury

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The No. 7 Baylor football team capped its season with a 21-7 win over No. 8 Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day in New Orleans' Caesars Superdome.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral left the game in the first quarter with a right leg injury and did not return after getting his leg rolled up on during a sack. Luke Altmyer replaced Corral.

Trainers helped Corral off before he was examined on the sidelines and then carted off the field. He later returned to the sidelines on crutches and without a shoe on his right foot.

As for the game, the Bears' rushing attack and defense led them to victory. Abram Smith ran 25 times for 172 yards, and wideout Monaray Baldwin's 48-yard touchdown scamper on an end-around gave Baylor a 13-7 lead early in the fourth quarter.

On defense, Baylor sacked Ole Miss quarterbacks nine times. Linebacker Terrel Bernard had two of them en route to 17 tackles (11 solo). Safety JT Woods picked off Altmyer and Corral once each, and Al Walcott returned an Altmyer pass 96 yards for a pick-six to open the scoring:

The Big 12 champions finished 12-2, marking the first time in program history that the Bears have won 12 games.

Ole Miss finished its season 10-3, tying a program record for wins.

Notable Performances

Baylor RB Abram Smith: 25 carries, 172 rushing yards

Baylor LB Terrel Bernard: 17 tackles, 2 sacks

Ole Miss QB Luke Altmyer: 15-of-29, 174 passing yards, 1 TD, 2 INT

Ole Miss WR Dontario Drummond: 9 catches, 104 receiving yards

