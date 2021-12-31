Colorado CFB Assistant Mark Smith Says He, Family Lost 'Every' Possession in Wildfire

Ralph Freso/Getty Images

Colorado inside linebackers coach Mark Smith said Thursday that "every material possession" he and his family owned was destroyed in the wildfires raging in the Denver area.

"Just got word that every material possession we had today is now gone. Our home, cars, and everything we had in our home lost to the fires that ripped through our community. Thank you to those who reached out. Processing how to completely start over and grateful for our health," Smith tweeted.

More than 30,000 people have been evacuated, and hundreds of homes have been destroyed in wildfires across Boulder County.

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said wind gusts of over 100 miles per hour make it impossible for emergency crews to fight the blaze.

“The end won’t come until the wind subsides,” Pelle said. “This is the kind of fire you can’t fight head on.”

The areas of Superior and Louisville in Boulder County have been placed under mandatory evacuation.

No deaths nor injuries have been announced. However, Pelle said he would "not be surprised" if people had been injured or killed by the fires.